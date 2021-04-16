DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daimler AG / Schlagwort(e): Vorläufiges Ergebnis

Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2021 deutlich über Markterwartungen



16.04.2021 / 00:53 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2021 deutlich über Markterwartungen Stuttgart - Eine vorteilhafte Absatzdynamik bei Mercedes-Benz Cars, die von allen wichtigen Regionen, insbesondere China, angetrieben wurde, hat den Produktmix und die Preisdurchsetzung im ersten Quartal 2021 stark unterstützt. Daimler konnte diese Entwicklung aufgrund der überzeugenden Produktsubstanz, verbunden mit erheblichen Fixkostensenkungen, nutzen. Das Daimler Konzern-EBIT, das bereinigte EBIT von Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, die bereinigte Umsatzrendite von Daimler Trucks & Buses, das bereinigte EBIT von Daimler Mobility und der Free Cash Flow des Industriegeschäfts von Daimler für das erste Quartal 2021 liegen sämtlich deutlich über der Markterwartung. Zusätzlich zu der zugrundeliegenden operativen Performance hat ein wirksames Working Capital Management zu einem besser als erwarteten Free Cash Flow des Industriegeschäfts im ersten Quartal 2021 geführt. Dieser beinhaltet den Saldo aus Kosten für Rechtsverfahren und Restrukturierung sowie aus Erträgen von M&A-Transaktionen. Die folgenden Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 sind vorläufig und ungeprüft: - Free Cash Flow des Industriegeschäfts: €1.810 Mio. (Konsens: €1.102 Mio.);

Free Cash Flow des Industriegeschäfts bereinigt: €2.832 Mio. (Konsens: €1.802 Mio.) - Nettoliquidität im Industriegeschäft: €20,1 Mrd. (Jahresende 2020: €17,9 Mrd.) - EBIT Daimler-Konzern: €5.748 Mio. (Konsens: €4.964 Mio.);

EBIT bereinigt: €4.970 Mio. (Konsens: €3.987 Mio.) - EBIT Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans: €4.078 Mio. (Konsens: €3.543 Mio.);

EBIT bereinigt: €3.841 Mio. (Konsens: €3.055 Mio.);

Umsatzrendite (RoS) bereinigt: 14,3 % (Konsens: 11,7 %) - EBIT Daimler Trucks & Buses: €1.041 Mio. (Konsens: €1.026 Mio.);

EBIT bereinigt: €518 Mio. (Konsens: €488 Mio.);

Umsatzrendite (RoS) bereinigt: 6,0 % (Konsens: 5,3 %) - EBIT Daimler Mobility: €744 Mio. (Konsens: €569 Mio.);

EBIT bereinigt: €691 Mio. (Konsens: €579 Mio.);

Eigenkapitalrendite (RoE) bereinigt: 18,7 % (Konsens: k.a.) Die vorläufigen Zahlen enthalten die folgenden das EBIT bereinigenden Effekte: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans - Kosten in Höhe von €75 Mio. für Rechtsverfahren - Kosten in Höhe von €292 Mio. für Restrukturierung - Erträge in Höhe von €604 Mio. aus M&A-Transaktionen (Vollzug des cellcentric Joint Venture) Daimler Trucks & Buses - Kosten in Höhe von €88 Mio. für Restrukturierung - Erträge in Höhe von €611 Mio. aus M&A-Transaktionen (Vollzug des cellcentric Joint Venture) Daimler Mobility - Kosten in Höhe von €36 Mio. für Restrukturierung - Erträge in Höhe von €89 Mio. aus M&A-Transaktionen Die vollständigen Quartalszahlen werden am 23. April 2021 veröffentlicht. Die Definitionen des (bereinigten) EBIT, der bereinigten Umsatz- bzw. Eigenkapitalrendite und des (bereinigten) Free Cash Flow im Industriegeschäft sind im Daimler-Geschäftsbericht 2020 auf den Seiten 43 und 44 beschrieben. This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views about future events. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "can," "could," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure including natural disasters, pandemics, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing, production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange rates and tariff regulations; a shift in consumer preferences towards smaller, lower-margin vehicles; a possible lack of acceptance of our products or services which limits our ability to achieve prices and adequately utilize our production capacities; price increases for fuel or raw materials; disruption of production due to shortages of materials, labor strikes or supplier insolvencies; a decline in resale prices of used vehicles; the effective implementation of cost-reduction and efficiency-optimization measures; the business outlook for companies in which we hold a significant equity interest; the successful implementation of strategic cooperations and joint ventures; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, particularly those relating to vehicle emissions, fuel economy and safety; the resolution of pending government investigations or of investigations requested by governments and the conclusion of pending or threatened future legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, some of which we describe under the heading "Risk and Opportunity Report" in the current Annual Report. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes or if the assumptions underlying any of our forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those we express or imply by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements since they are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication.





Kontakt:

Hendrik Sackmann

Tel.: +49 (0)711 17 35014

hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com Kontakt:Hendrik SackmannTel.: +49 (0)711 17 35014hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com 16.04.2021 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

