Bosque Heating, Cooling and Plumbing and KOAT Team Up for The First 100° Day Contest

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / It's that time of year again-Albuquerque residents can guess which day, and even the time, that the city's temperature will reach 100? for the first time in 2021. For several years now, one of the city's leading HVAC providers, Bosque Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, has partnered with KOAT Channel 7 to host this contest. And the stakes are high.



This year, the person with the closest guess will win an AC conversion, or in other words, a swamp cooler conversion. This is great news to anyone in Albuquerque who has been considering swapping out their swamp cooler for refrigerated air. Carlos Griego, owner and founder of Bosque Heating, Cooling and Plumbing shared,



"One problem you find with swamp coolers is that they really only cool the air to about 20 degrees lower than the outside temperature. And that's a problem when it's 100? out and your home is only cooling to 80?."



With a swamp cooler conversion, the team at Bosque considers a home's electrical set-up (some electric panels need to be updated to support an AC unit), ductwork, and above all, they determine what each client is looking for. Griego explained,



"The #1 thing we do is ask the customer what they're wanting. Which rooms are hotter and cooler? What are they trying to gain? We want to make sure they're getting what they are looking for out of their swamp cooler conversion."



About Bosque Heating, Cooling and Plumbing

Bosque Heating, Cooling and Plumbing serves the Albuquerque Metro Area with HVAC services, including AC conversions. This service is a popular one as older homes are continuing to opt-out of their old swamp cooler in favor of refrigerated air.

