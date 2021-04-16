ANV Global Services Ltd. ("ANV") today announced that Zurich Insurance Plc ("Zurich") will provide €10 million of capacity to ANV's well established Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) business unit.

This additional capacity will allow ANV to offer policy limits of up to EUR 40 million per transaction. Barcelona based ANV has been underwriting M&A insurance as an MGA since 2013 and focuses on providing bespoke transaction risk insurance to clients in Europe and the U.K., with particular expertise in Southern Europe. ANV's international team of underwriters and claims handlers are based in Barcelona and London.

Alex Christians, ANV's M&A Underwriting Director commented: "We are delighted to have Zurich join our insurer panel and support our long-term strategy for navigating this dynamic market. Their additional capacity will enable us to further expand coverage solutions for our brokers and clients in a market environment where the need for stable, long-term coverage for M&A transactions is essential."

About ANV

ANV Global Services Ltd. (ANV) is global MGA underwriting specialty risks from its offices in the UK, Europe and the United States of America. ANV focuses on financial lines and transaction risk (M&A) insurance, offering underwriting solutions for risks where standard models cannot be easily applied and a more hands-on and solution-oriented underwriting approach is needed. ANV is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., an insurance holding company headquartered in New York, which offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage.

About Zurich

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With about 55,000 employees, it provides a wide range of property and casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 215 countries and territories. Zurich's customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. The holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information about Zurich is available at www.zurich.com.

