One Media iP Group Plc - Grant of Share Options

One Media iP Group Plc - Grant of Share Options

PR Newswire

London, April 15

One Media iP Group Plc
("One Media", the "Company" or the "Group")

Grant of Share Options

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor, announces the grant of share options over a total of 3,000,000 new ordinary shares to directors and staff at an exercise price of 7.31p and are exercisable for a period of 10 years from vesting. 1,000,000 of the 3,000,000 share options have been granted to the staff of the Company and vest immediately.

The vesting of the 2,000,000 share options granted to the directors are subject to the achievement of performance conditions as specified by the Remuneration Committee and may be exercised for a period of 10 years from vesting.

The grant to directors is comprised as follows:

DirectorNumber of options grantedNumber of options held prior to grantNumber of shares held
Michael Infante500,0002,000,00025,577,862
Alice Dyson500,0001,500,000132,023
Steve Gunning500,0001,500,000Nil
Claire Blunt250,000750,000Nil
Brian Berg250,000750,000Nil
Total2,000,000

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

-Ends-

One Media iP Group Plc
Michael Infante - CEO
Claire Blunt - Chairman		+44 (0)175 378 5500
+44 (0)175 378 5501
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Liam Murray
Jo Turner
Ludovico Lazzaretti		+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Cenkos Securities plc (Broker)
Max Hartley
Max Gould
Michael Johnson (Sales)		+44 (0)20 7397 8900
Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR)
Dominic Barretto
+44 (0)20 3004 9512

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor. The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.

One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film, TV and digital gaming whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner and with Men and Motors now being aired on the Kapang Channel. Its TCAT initiative into anti piracy software progress is serving major record labels in the discovery of copyright infringements and as an audit tool on legitimate global digital stores.

One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.

For further information, please visit http://www.omip.co.uk/

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
a) Michael Infante
b) Alice Dyson
c) Steve Gunning
d) Claire Blunt
e) Brian Berg
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
a) Chief Executive Officer
b) Chief Operating Officer
c) Chief Finance Officer
d) Non-Executive Chairman
e) Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
One Media iP Group plc
b)LEI
213800PAVPCE7JDBF341
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOptions over ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each
Identification codeGB000B1DRDZ07
b)Nature of the transaction
Grant of options to acquire ordinary shares at an exercise price of 7.31p
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
a) 7.31 pence
b) 7.31 pence
c) 7.31 pence
d) 7.31 pence
e) 7.31 pence		a) 500,000
b) 500,000
c) 500,000
d) 250,000
e) 250,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume2,000,000
- Price 7.31p
e)Date of the transaction
15 April 2021
f)Place of the transaction
AIM, London Stock Exchange
