One Media iP Group Plc - Grant of Share Options

Grant of Share Options

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor, announces the grant of share options over a total of 3,000,000 new ordinary shares to directors and staff at an exercise price of 7.31p and are exercisable for a period of 10 years from vesting. 1,000,000 of the 3,000,000 share options have been granted to the staff of the Company and vest immediately.

The vesting of the 2,000,000 share options granted to the directors are subject to the achievement of performance conditions as specified by the Remuneration Committee and may be exercised for a period of 10 years from vesting.

The grant to directors is comprised as follows:

Director Number of options granted Number of options held prior to grant Number of shares held Michael Infante 500,000 2,000,000 25,577,862 Alice Dyson 500,000 1,500,000 132,023 Steve Gunning 500,000 1,500,000 Nil Claire Blunt 250,000 750,000 Nil Brian Berg 250,000 750,000 Nil Total 2,000,000

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor. The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.

One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film, TV and digital gaming whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner and with Men and Motors now being aired on the Kapang Channel. Its TCAT initiative into anti piracy software progress is serving major record labels in the discovery of copyright infringements and as an audit tool on legitimate global digital stores.

One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.

For further information, please visit http://www.omip.co.uk/

