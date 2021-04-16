A U.S. research group has used high-resolution data to drill down to individual parcels of land, in order to figure out how much space is available for solar at optimal locations and preferred sites.From pv magazine USA A research team has used geospatial analysis to identify optimal sites for solar in a county in the U.S. state of Maryland. The approach could help other communities as they consider where to site new solar capacity. Chesapeake Conservancy's Conservation Innovation Center (CIC) presented its report to the St. Mary's County Solar Task Force. The county sits due south of Washington, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...