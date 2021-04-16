Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Codename: Siebzehntausend! Rritual landet den "Super-Vertrag"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MYHV ISIN: NO0010379266 Ticker-Symbol: CJ1 
Frankfurt
16.04.21
08:11 Uhr
14,300 Euro
+0,140
+0,99 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,40014,62009:35
14,44014,58009:35
PR Newswire
16.04.2021 | 08:28
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Nomination Committee's Proposal to the Annual General Meeting of Noreco

OSLO, Norway, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") has submitted its proposal to the Annual General Meeting, to be held on 19 May 2021, regarding the election of board members and determination of remuneration. Please find the proposal enclosed.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications
Email: ct@noreco.com

About Norwegian Energy Company ASA:
Noreco is a publicly owned company with focus on the oil, gas and offshore industry. The company's shares are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker NOR). For further information, please visit: www.noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/the-nomination-committee-s-proposal-to-the-annual-general-meeting-of-noreco,c3326804

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/3326804/1402424.pdf

Noreco - Proposal from Nomination Committee AGM 2021

NORECO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.