OSLO, Norway, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") has submitted its proposal to the Annual General Meeting, to be held on 19 May 2021, regarding the election of board members and determination of remuneration. Please find the proposal enclosed.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications

Email: ct@noreco.com

About Norwegian Energy Company ASA:

Noreco is a publicly owned company with focus on the oil, gas and offshore industry. The company's shares are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker NOR). For further information, please visit: www.noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/the-nomination-committee-s-proposal-to-the-annual-general-meeting-of-noreco,c3326804

The following files are available for download: