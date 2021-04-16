Admission to trading of Linda Nektar additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-04-16 09:01 CEST -- On April 16, 2021, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional admission to trading application of AS Linda Nektar and to list its 5034 additional shares issued in connection with the realization of options program in Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS Linda Nektar will be admitted to trading on Monday, April 19, 2021 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 1,580,143 shares of Linda Nektar (ISIN: EE3100060344) will be traded under the trading code LINDA on or about April 19. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.