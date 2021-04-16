LIDDS AB: Prostate cancer study to be initiated at Uppsala University Hospital with NanoZolid technology

UPPSALA, SWEDEN - LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that an application for a new clinical study at Uppsala University Hospital has been submitted. The study will assess intratumoral injections of NZ-DTX Depot, containing the cytotoxic agent docetaxel, in men with prostate cancer who are scheduled for prostatectomy. The trial is originated by the principal investigator of the trial, Dr Michael Häggman, Associate Professor at the Department of Surgical Sciences in Urology, Uppsala University Hospital.

The study is planned to start in mid of this year and it will enroll 10- 15 patients to be treated with NZ-DTX prior to planned surgery.

"The NanoZolid technology is suitable to combine with the MRI/TRUS injection technique for a high precision intratumoral delivery of NZ-DTX Depot. Treating patients prior to removal of the prostate gland will provide exhaustive information with regards to local effects in the tumor and surrounding tissue", commented Dr Michael Häggman.

"We are very pleased to see that yet again our NanoZolid technology retains interest as NZ-DTX Depot for intratumoral injections in localized prostate cancer will be investigated. Dr Häggman has vast experience of local treatments of prostate cancer and this study will contribute to a stronger understanding of a broad range of oncology effects in prostate cancer tumors", said Monica Wallter, CEO of LIDDS.

