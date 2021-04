Canadian compressed air storage specialist Hydrostor said that projects built with its technology have a capex range of between $175 and $250/kWh. The company secured C$4 million ($3.19 million) in funds from Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program and Sustainable Development Technology Canada to pursue the development of its global pipeline.Hydrostor, a Canadian long-duration energy storage solution provider, received C$4 million ($3.19 million) from Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program and Sustainable Development Technology Canada to pursue its development of a ...

