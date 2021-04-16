PAO Severstal: Severstal reports Q1 2021 -2

DJ PAO Severstal: Severstal reports Q1 2021 financial and operational results

Q1 2021 vs. Q4 2020 ANALYSIS: - Crude steel production increased 7% q/q to 2.96 million tonnes (Q4 2020: 2.77 million tonnes), driven by a higher

number of castings in Q1 2021 and an increase in the weight of each casting. - Hot metal output increased 12% q/q in Q1 2021 to 2.67 million tonnes (Q4 2020: 2.40 million tonnes) following the

launch of BF#3. - Steel product sales increased 8% q/q to 2.63 million tonnes in Q1 2021 (Q4 2020: 2.44 million tonnes) following

higher output volumes and the completion of short-term maintenance works in the previous quarter. - The Company increased its share of steel export shipments to 52% (Q4 2020: 35%) due to the more favourable export

price dynamics and higher demand. - The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio amounted to 46% (Q4 2020: 53%) mainly

reflecting increased volumes of hot-rolled coil, long products and semi-finished products. - Group revenue increased by 28.8% q/q to USD2,219 million (Q4 2020: USD1,723 million) reflecting higher steel sales

volumes and favourable price dynamics. - Group EBITDA increased by 63.7% q/q to USD1,162 million (Q4 2020: USD710 million), driven by higher revenues.

Severstal's vertically integrated business model delivered an EBITDA margin of 52.4%, maintaining the Group's

position as the global leader by EBITDA margin in the steel industry. - Free Cash Flow increased by 134.4% q/q to USD497 million in Q1 2021 (Q4 2020: USD212 million), which primarily reflects

positive changes in net working capital q/q and higher earnings. - Net profit totaled USD721 million (Q4 2020: USD386 million), including a FX loss of USD47 million. - Cash CAPEX amounted to USD278 million (Q4 2020: USD311 million). - Net debt declined to USD1,589 million at the end of Q1 2021 (Q4 2020: USD2,029 million). - Severstal is committed to returning value to its shareholders whilst maintaining a comfortable level of debt.

Severstal's financial position remains strong with a Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.52 as at the end of Q1 2021. The

Board of Directors has therefore recommended a dividend of 46.77 roubles per share for Q1 2021.

Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2020 ANALYSIS: - Hot metal output increased 11% y/y in Q1 2021 to 2.67 million tonnes (Q1 2020: 2.41 million tonnes) following the

launch of BF#3. - Crude steel production increased 4% y/y to 2.96 million tonnes (Q1 2020: 2.85 million tonnes), driven by a higher

number of castings in Q1 2021 and an increase in the weight of each casting. - Steel product sales decreased 1% y/y to 2.63 million tonnes in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: 2.66 million tonnes). - The Company increased its share of steel export shipments to 52% (Q1 2020: 43%) due to the more favourable export

price dynamics and higher demand. - The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio increased to 46% y/y (Q1 2020: 42%). - Group revenue increased by 27.5% y/y to USD2,219 million in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: USD1,740 million) due to stronger pricing

dynamics. - Group EBITDA was 109.4% higher y/y at USD1,162 million (Q1 2020: USD555 million), reflecting increased revenues. The

Group's EBITDA margin reached record high 52.4% (Q1 2020: 31.9%). - The Company generated USD497 million of Free Cash Flow (Q1 2020: USD54 million), mainly reflecting positive changes in

net working capital y/y and higher earnings.

FINANCIAL POSITION HIGHLIGHTS: - At the end of Q1 2021, cash and cash equivalents increased to USD921 million (Q4 2020: USD583 million). - Gross debt slightly declined to USD2,510 million (Q4 2020: USD2,612 million). - Net debt declined to USD1,589 million at the end of Q1 2021 (Q4 2020: USD2,029 million). The Net debt/EBITDA ratio was

0.52 at the end of Q1 2021 (Q4 2020: 0.84). Severstal's Net debt/EBITDA ratio remains one of the lowest among steel

companies globally and allows the Company to maintain a comfortable level of debt, whilst continuing to return

value to its shareholders. - The Group's liquidity position remains strong, with USD921 million in cash and cash equivalents in addition to unused

committed credit lines and overdraft facilities of USD1,139 million, more than covering the Company's short-term

principal debt of USD718 million.

Alexander Shevelev, CEO of Severstal Management, commented:

"From Q1 2021, Severstal will begin reporting its quarterly financial results a week earlier than previously, shortening the gap between the end of a reporting period and the publication of our financial results. Accordingly, in future, also with effect from Q1, Severstal's quarterly operational and financial performance will be issued as a single document. Severstal was one of the first issuers in the Russian market to publish its Annual Report at the same time as its full-year financial results. Similarly, we are adopting global best practice of publishing unified operational and financial results for investors' convenience.

We will continue to report our safety performance quarterly. We are pleased to report no fatalities with our staff in this period. Starting Q1 2021, we will report quarterly data on the LTIFR for our staff and contractors, and we included contractors in the scope of previously announced safety goals, thus making them more ambitious. I am especially proud to say that LTIFR for our staff declined in Q1 2021 to 0.50.

Severstal's strong performance in Q1 2021 has once again demonstrated the strength of our business model as well as the rewards of our ongoing transformation programme. In Q1 we achieved a record high EBITDA margin of 52.4%.

Our crude steel output and steel product sales volumes went up 7% and 8% respectively in Q1 q/q after the launch of the new blast furnace #3 in Q4 2020 and continued internal improvements at our existing casting machines. Increased steel products sales were partly diverted to export markets where prices were more attractive. We anticipate our domestic steel sales to increase in Q2 with the start of the construction season in Russia.

The share of HVA products in our product portfolio decreased in Q1 to a more normalised level of 46% from the one-off 53% in Q4 2020. Our long-term goal for the level of HVA in our product sales mix remains 53%, and projects such as the Continuous pickling unit #4 launched in Q1 2021 will support this. Our sales practices will continue to develop, focusing on increasing shipments to Russia's major infrastructure and industrial projects, tolling schemes, and growing the number of small and mid-sized clients in the portfolio".

SEVERSTAL RUSSIAN STEEL (RSD)

USD million, unless otherwise stated Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Change, % Q1 2021 Q1 20201 Change, % Revenue 2,154 1,708 26.1% 2,154 1,733 24.3% EBITDA 689 395 74.4% 689 370 86.2% EBITDA margin, % 32.0% 23.1% 8.9 ppts 32.0% 21.4% 10.6 ppts

RSD topline increased by 26.1% q/q to USD2,154 million (Q4 2020: USD1,708 million). EBITDA increased by 74.4% q/q to USD689 million (Q4 2020: USD395 million). The EBITDA margin increased to 32.0% (Q4 2020: 23.1%).

The total non-integrated cash cost of slab production per tonne at the Cherepovets Steel Mill in Q1 2021 increased q /q to USD372/t (Q4 2020: USD293/t) affected by higher input cost. The integrated cash cost of slab in Q1 2021 increased by USD25/t q/q to USD185/t (Q4 2020: USD160/t).

Sales volumes, kt Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Change, % Q1 2021 Q1 20201 Change, % Total steel products 2,642 2,452 8% 2,642 2,670 (1%) Semi-finished products 259 212 22% 259 145 79% Rolled products: 1,976 1,748 13% 1,976 2,137 (8%) Hot - rolled coil and plate 1,192 1,025 16% 1,192 1,413 (16%) Cold - rolled coil 257 257 0% 257 210 22% Galvanised and metallic coated coil 275 233 18% 275 214 29% Colour coated coil 83 98 (15%) 83 98 (15%) Long products 169 135 25% 169 202 (16%) Downstream products: 407 492 (17%) 407 388 5% Metalware products 143 161 (11%) 143 147 (3%) Large diameter pipes 60 59 2% 60 19 n/a Other tubes, pipes, formed shapes 204 272 (25%) 204 222 (8%)

RSD sales of steel products increased by 8% q/q to 2.64 million tonnes in Q1 2021 (Q4 2020: 2.45 million tonnes) following higher output and completion of short-term maintenance works in the previous quarter.

The Company increased its share of steel export shipments to 52% (Q4 2020: 35%) due to the more favourable export price dynamics and increased demand.

The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio amounted to 46% in Q1 2021(Q4 2020: 53%) reflecting increased volumes of hot-rolled coil, long products and semi-finished products q/q.

Sales price, USD/tonne Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Change, % Q1 2021 Q1 20201 Change, % Semi-finished products 527 410 29% 527 371 42% Hot - rolled coil and plate 627 486 29% 627 468 34% Cold - rolled coil 752 539 40% 752 582 29% Galvanised and metallic coated coil 852 665 28% 852 635 34% Colour coated coil 1,120 851 32% 1,120 774 45% Long products 558 450 24% 558 429 30% Metalware products 1,059 868 22% 1,059 884 20% Large diameter pipes 714 770 (7%) 714 794 (10%) Other tubes, pipes, formed shapes 718 527 36% 718 523 37% Weighted average selling price 696 551 26% 696 523 33%

The weighted average selling price for the whole range of steel products in Q1 2021 continued to rise, growing by 2 6% q/q following an increase in the previous quarter. This is a result of positive steel pricing dynamics for export destinations, where prices reached 10-year-high values.

SEVERSTAL RESOURCES

USD million, unless otherwise stated Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Change, % Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change, % Revenue 747 550 35.8% 747 400 86.8% EBITDA 525 344 52.6% 525 171 207.0% EBITDA margin, % 70.3% 62.5% 7.8 ppts 70.3% 42.8% 27.5 ppts Coking coal concentrate sales, kt 988 1,257 (21%) 988 951 4% Steam coal sales, kt 310 302 3% 310 322 (4%) Iron ore pellets sales, kt 2,645 2,830 (7%) 2,645 2,967 (11%) Iron ore concentrate sales, kt 1,497 1,735 (14%) 1,497 1,469 2%

Sales volumes of coking coal concentrate from Vorkutaugol decreased by 21% q/q to 0.99 million tonnes (Q4 2020: 1.26 million tonnes) as a result of 1ZH concentrate output decline q/q affected by long wall repositioning, partly offset by increased output of 2ZH and GZhO concentrate.

Sales volumes of iron ore pellets declined 7% to 2.65 million tonnes (Q4 2020: 2.83 million tonnes) due to accumulated stock volumes.

Iron ore concentrate sales volumes declined 14% to 1.50 million tonnes (Q4 2020: 1.74 million tonnes) reflecting reduced volumes at Olcon and Karelsky Okatysh due to seasonal factors.

Revenue from the Resources Division increased to USD747 million in Q1 2021 (Q4 2020: USD550 million). EBITDA increased by 52.6% q/q to USD525 million (Q4 2020: USD344 million). The EBITDA margin increased to 70.3%.

At Vorkutaugol, the cash cost of coal concentrate per tonne increased to USD69/t (Q4 2020: USD52/t). The cash cost of iron ore pellets per tonne at Karelsky Okatysh increased to USD29/t (Q4 2020: USD25/t). At Olcon, the cash cost per tonne of iron ore concentrate was USD33/t (Q4 2020: USD23/t).

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors is recommending a dividend of 46.77 roubles per share for Q1 2021. Approval of the dividend is expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 21 May 2021. The record date for participation in the AGM is 26 April 2021. The recommended record date for the dividend payment is 1 June 2021. The approval of the record date for the dividend payment is also expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 21 May 2021.

OUTLOOK

The negative effect of the pandemic on the steel industry did not last as long as expected. China, the world's biggest steel market, grew by 10% in 2020 after the country established control over the virus and launched stimulus measures, pushing steel-related commodity prices upwards. The idling of some steel capacity, low product inventory levels and supply disruptions in other markets contributed to a significant price rally and created a steel product deficit as a result of quickly recovering demand.

The global iron ore market was also in deficit in Q1 2021. The 26% q/q increase in the price of 62% iron ore fines was fuelled by strong steel production in China and seasonally lower exports from Australia and Brazil. The coking coal benchmark price also rose by 18% in Q1 2021 due to restocking in Asia.

Despite increased volatility on international steel and mining markets, Severstal's financial position remains strong and the Board is confident in the company's outlook and is recommending a dividend of 46.77 roubles per share for Q1 2021.

NOTES 1. Full financial statements are available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports/financial_results/

index.phtml 2. The Annual Report 2020 is available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports/annual_reports/

index.phtml 3. Starting from Q1 2021 Severstal's quarterly financial results will be published a week earlier than in previous

years, accordingly the operational and financial results will be released at the same time in one document.

