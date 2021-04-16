Anzeige
Freitag, 16.04.2021
Codename: Siebzehntausend! Rritual landet den "Super-Vertrag"!
16.04.21
08:01 Uhr
16.04.2021 | 09:53
Nasdaq Tallinn: Observation status of AS Baltika supplemented with additional reason

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-04-16 09:50 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on April 16, 2021 to apply an additional reason for
applied observation status to AS Baltika shares (BLT1T, ISIN code:
EE3100145616) based on the clause 3.5.4.8 of chapter Supervision of the rules
and regulations (Supervision Rules). 

According to Financial Results, Q1 of 2021 published by the issuer on April 16,
AS Baltika's total equity no longer complies with the requirement set out in
the Commercial Code. 

The observation status applied to the company on and March 27, 2020 is also
still in force. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
