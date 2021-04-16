Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Codename: Siebzehntausend! Rritual landet den "Super-Vertrag"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.04.2021 | 10:52
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Issue of Ordinary Shares

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Issue of Ordinary Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 16

16 April 2021

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

Issue of Ordinary Shares

The Board of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (the "Company") announces that, pursuant to its block listing facility, the Company has issued 50,000 ordinary shares of 1p each (the "New Shares") on 15 April 2021. The New Shares, which rank pari passu with the Company's existing shares, were issued for cash at a price of 180p per ordinary share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 18,188,480 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 18,188,480.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited - Investment Manager
01483 30 60 90
Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)
James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

N+1 Singer - Broker
020 7496 3000
James Maxwell (james.maxwell@n1singer.com)
Iqra Amin (iqra.amin@n1singer.com)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.