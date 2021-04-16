On 15 April, Electra Private Equity (ELTA) announced the disposal of Sentinel - one of the company's three remaining operating businesses - for £22.2m (58.1p per share), £11.3m higher than the asset's carrying value on the balance sheet as at 30 September 2021. ELTA has been following a realisation strategy since October 2016, when it had a market cap of c £1.7bn, and has since returned c £2bn to shareholders. Since our 16 December 2020 initiation note, the shares have appreciated from a 22% discount to NAV to currently trading at a 4.1% premium.

