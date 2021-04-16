COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Eurogrid GmbH €500mil 12yr
London, April 16
Post-Stabilisation Notice
16 April 2021
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Eurogrid GmbH, Berlin, Germany
EUR 500mil 0.741% Notes due 21 April 2033
Issued offDebt Issuance Programme dated 30 April 2020 and supplemented on 9 April 2021
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Eurogrid GmbH, Berlin, Germany
|Guarantor (if any):
|50Hertz Transmission GmbH and 50Hertz Offshore GmbH
|ISIN:
|XS2333297625
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€500,000,000
|Description:
|0.741% Notes due 21 April 2033
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
ING Bank
NatWest Markets
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.