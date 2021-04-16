COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Eurogrid GmbH €500mil 12yr

Post-Stabilisation Notice

16 April 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Eurogrid GmbH, Berlin, Germany

EUR 500mil 0.741% Notes due 21 April 2033

Issued offDebt Issuance Programme dated 30 April 2020 and supplemented on 9 April 2021

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Eurogrid GmbH, Berlin, Germany Guarantor (if any): 50Hertz Transmission GmbH and 50Hertz Offshore GmbH ISIN: XS2333297625 Aggregate nominal amount: €500,000,000 Description: 0.741% Notes due 21 April 2033 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas

ING Bank

NatWest Markets

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.