Terminus Group launches AI PARK at Collision conference

Terminus Group, the leading AIoT (Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things) tech company, is launching the first AI PARK project in Chongqing in Southwest China, according to Victor Ai, the founder and CEO of the company.

CHONGQING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Citing Victor Ai's words at the Collision conference held from April 20 to 22, the upcoming Terminus AI PARK will serve as the first phase "pilot facility" for the entire AI CITY "Could Valley" development project based in Chongqing. "The park area is equipped with various ICT features, 360-degree robotic services, as well as AIoT-driven management centers. You can experience various smart solutions including smart communities, smart fire protection, smart security services, smart finance, and smart e-commerce deployed onto the digital layers operating on the AI PARK digital platform to support its functional operations," added Victor Ai during the event that drew millions of tech enthusiasts from around the world.



Victor Ai, Founder and CEO of Terminus Group

AI PARK was built to fulfil the purpose of showcasing what does Terminus AI CITY look like and demonstrating how the future AI CITY will work. It features Terminus-design buildings in the center of the area, with display rooms, office facilities, tech demonstration area, riverside area, and other amenities to showcase the actual structure and functions of the AI CITY.



Terminus AI PARK, one miniature version of AI CITY

The futuristic development project is located by the Fengming River in Financial Street Area in Western (Chongqing) Science City, where the smart industry has grown into one of the major economic pillars in recent years. The Financial Street Area is the innovation hub connecting smart industries and finance business. It serves as the core function carrier and start-up demonstration model of the high-tech Zone of Chongqing. Relying on finance, it aims to lead the agglomeration of high-end service industries by vigorously developing "Finance Plus" businesses. The hub accelerates the transformation of business models and office scenario services, strengthens the financial role the Science City plays in the region and is nowadays becoming the epicenter of the innovation and venture capital companies, as well as science and technology-backed financial institutions.



Terminus AI PARK, one miniature version of AI CITY

Terminus Group is currently at the stage of planning the development of the AI CITY at a larger scale both in China and overseas. The first AI CITY project "Cloud Valley" Chongqing has been under construction since April last year. Designed by the award-winning architect studio B.I.G with the goal of building an AI-enabled ecosystem in mind, "Cloud Valley" showcases the most recent AI & tech breakthroughs achieved by the company. In China, more and more megacities are now entering into a partnership with Terminus Group to boost the development of AI CITIES, such as Wuhan located in central China, Deyang-Chengdu located in the Southwest, and Shenyang in the Northeast. AI CITY project is the crowning achievement of Terminus Group, and the result of the experience the company has gained in the field over the past years.

During the discussion focused on the topic of designing the future smart cities, Victor Ai also elaborated on how AI CITY projects are designed with the future in mind, enabling the cutting-edge technologies and people to thrive together. "In the future, human beings, mother nature, and technologies will all find a way to live together. The urban environment will be more sustainable, resilient, and diversified. A future city must be a space where everything is not only interconnected but first and foremost - environmentally friendly," said Victor Ai.

Featuring a campus-style area, Terminus AI CITY is envisioned as a city where people, technology and nature seamlessly co-exist together - with spaces designed for all types of life: a human life, a plant life, an animal life, and even an artificial life. All AI-enabled services and terminals are deployed onto the digital layers that are ready to support the functional upgrades of the target industries, all of which are integrated with the city smart operating system TACOS (Terminus AI CITY Operating System). By being the essential parts of the city's neural network, they will contribute to making the city brain even smarter.

Terminus AI CITY is a game-changer that will reshape the way people think about future cities. Terminus AI CITY projects are therefore expected to further develop at a scale and pace faster than ever before.

Kratos Fan

001-626-4568311

fan.lvwei@tslsmart.com

United States

www.terminusgroup.com

SOURCE: Terminus Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640721/Terminus-Group-launches-AI-PARK-at-Collision-conference