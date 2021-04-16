Anzeige
Freitag, 16.04.2021
Codename: Siebzehntausend! Rritual landet den "Super-Vertrag"!
Dow Jones News
16.04.2021 | 11:52
iSee Taiwan Foundation: Forum Draws Star Chefs from East and West, Gastronomic Moguls for Culinary Exchange

16-Apr-2021 / 11:20 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   Forum Draws Star Chefs from East and West, Gastronomic Moguls for Culinary Exchange 
 
iSee Taiwan Foundation to Share Exquisite Service With the World 
 
TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 16 April 2021 - The 2021 iSee Gastronomy Forum, organized by the iSee Taiwan 
Foundation, unveils today with a view to highlighting how culture and cuisine can be perfectly blended into an 
experience of delicacy and exquisiteness. 
 
 
 
 
Photo caption: From left: Eneko Atxa, chef of Azurmendi in Basque, Spain; Ryohei Hieda, chef of Taipei's Shoun RyuGin; 
Richie Lin, chef of Taipei's MUME; Charles Reed, CEO of William Reed; Benjamín Lana Velasco, president of Vocento 
Gastronomía. 
 
As Taiwan sprinkles its world-famous delicacies with a unique cultural flavor, Charles Reed, CEO of William Reed that 
ranks The World's 50 Best Restaurants, and Benjamín Lana Velasco, president of Vocento Gastronomía that hosts Madrid 
Fusión, share their experiences in presenting local treats to global palates. 
 
Also in the spotlight are the chefs of The World's 50 Best Restaurants from Taiwan and beyond: Eneko Atxa, chef of 
Azurmendi from Basque, Spain; Richie Lin, chef of MUME in Taipei; and Ryohei Hieda, chef of Shoun RyuGin, also in 
Taipei. Entrusted to interpret the meticulous service advanced by the iSee Taiwan Foundation and make it the core of 
their cooking, the three chefs draw on ingredients unique to Spain and Taiwan and come up with fine food appealing not 
only to taste but also to all other senses. Participants in the forum are treated to a unique opportunity to appreciate 
the essence of scrupulous service first-hand. 
 
"Committed to promoting exquisite service, our foundation aims to foster it worldwide through this 
experience-it-yourself forum," according to Don Chen, Chief Executive of iSee Taiwan Foundation. The Forum is 
supported by the like minded enterprises and institutions that endeavor to bring the great quality to the world 
including Rice House, T-Ham, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., the AUO Foundation, iStaging Corp., ProFederal Co., Ltd., Sayling 
Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation, TAIWAN SAKURA Corp., , and Taiyen Biotech Co., Ltd. 
 
 
The iSee Taiwan Foundation 
The iSee Taiwan Foundation was founded by late entrepreneur Sayling Wen in 2003. The Foundation's vision is to become 
an essential portal for the world to see Taiwan via cultural tourism. 
www.iseetaiwan.org 
 
 
Contact: Irene Chen 
Email: irene.chen@iseetaiwan.org 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1185768 16-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2021 05:20 ET (09:20 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
