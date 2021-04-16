Lechwerke is testing two pilot systems close to existing solar parks. It also aims to build its first large-scale project.From pv magazine Germany Augsburg-based power provider Lechwerke (LEW) announced it is testing two small pilot vertical agrivoltaic systems with an output of 3 and 6 kW, respectively. The systems are located next to existing solar parks in Biessenhofen and Gersthofen, in Germany's southern state of Bavaria. The bifacial solar modules are installed vertically at a height of almost 3 meters. With these projects, LEW wants to gain initial experience with agrivoltaic systems and ...

