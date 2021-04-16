Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Ovzon AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (54/21)

On request of Ovzon AB (publ), company registration number 559079-2650, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from April 20, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 46 244 688 shares. Short Name: OVZON -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0010948711 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 155079 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 46 244 688 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 15 Telecommunications ------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 1510 Telecommunications ------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB