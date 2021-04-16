Anzeige
Freitag, 16.04.2021
Codename: Siebzehntausend! Rritual landet den "Super-Vertrag"!
WKN: A2JM5P ISIN: SE0010948711 Ticker-Symbol: OVZ 
Frankfurt
16.04.21
11:45 Uhr
8,150 Euro
-0,080
-0,97 %
16.04.2021 | 12:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Ovzon AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (54/21)

On request of Ovzon AB (publ), company registration number 559079-2650, Nasdaq
Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with
effect from April 20, 2021. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 46 244 688 shares.

Short Name:           OVZON          
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0010948711      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         155079         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 46 244 688       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   15 Telecommunications 
------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 1510 Telecommunications
------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
