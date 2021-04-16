Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
16.04.2021 | 12:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: DSV Panalpina A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 19
April 2021 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. 



ISIN:         DK0060079531            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         DSV Panalpina            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 230,000,000 shares (DKK 230,000,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        6,000,000 shares (DKK 6,000,000)  
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  224,000,000 shares (DKK 224,000,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      DSV                 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3415                
-----------------------------------------------------------





______________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852736
