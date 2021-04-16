Real Luck Group Ltd. Presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSX-V:LUCK)(OTCQB:LUKEF) ("Real Luck Group" or the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of legal, real-money esports and sports betting, announces that CEO Quentin Martin will present the Company's investment thesis to investors at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL. Mr. Martin's investor presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET. Mr. Martin will also host one-on-one investor meetings April 21 through April 22.

"The 2020 pandemic increased the size of esports audiences and with that esports betting," said Mr. Martin. "The traditional sports betting demographic is shrinking whereas our market has grown up watching video games and is expected to grow in the future. Our recent C$17.8 million oversubscribed financing has solidified our balance sheet, giving us ample room to execute on our business plan to attract esports bettors to our Luckbox application. The esports betting industry is in its infancy, and I look forward to sharing with investors at Planet Microcap how Luckbox is positioned to become a dominant company in this space."

TO ACCESS REAL LUCK GROUP LTD.'S LIVE PRESENTATION (REGISTRATION REQUIRED):

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2021

Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40882

Registration: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Conference registration is required to book one-on-one investor meetings and/or watch Real Luck Group Ltd.'s investor presentation. One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

ABOUT LUCKBOX

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

Company Contact:

Real Luck Group Ltd.

Quentin Martin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: investment@luckbox.com

Phone: 647 670 2882

Investor Relations Contact:

Nik Thadani

VP Capital Markets Advisory, Sophic Capital

Tel: 647-670-2882

nik@sophiccapital.com

