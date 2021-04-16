New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2021) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) (OTCQB: MYIDD) ("Killi") announces an interview with CEO Neil Sweeney will air on The RedChip Money Report® on the Bloomberg Network in the U.S. on Saturday, April 17, at 7 p.m. local time in 73 million homes across the United States.

In the exclusive interview, Neil Sweeney discusses Killi's innovative platform and the Company's plans to transform the $247 billion data market1 into one that includes the consumer. To view the interview segment, please visit https://youtu.be/B3C6Vk-hcrQ.

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

Killi also announced that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with RedChip Companies Inc. ("RedChip") pursuant to which, RedChip will provide investor relations and media services immediately in the United States. RedChip has been tasked to heighten Killi's awareness within the US investor community and assist in preparing content for distribution on its media platforms.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with affiliates in New York, Pittsburgh, Paris, and Seoul, RedChip has helped hundreds of companies achieve their capital markets goals. The Agreement has a term of 12 months; wherein the Company will pay RedChip a monthly fee of US$15,000 per month. RedChip does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. RedChip has no relationship with the Company other than as contemplated in the Agreement. The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Killi Ltd

Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) (OTCQB: MYIDD) is a consumer privacy ecosystem that allows consumers to take back control of their consumer data from those who have been collecting it and selling it unbeknownst to them.

Killi is currently available online or via iOS or Android in five countries (US, Canada, Singapore,

Australia, and New Zealand). Killi pays users automatically every week a cash Data DividendTM for the use of their data, making Killi the only company in the world that is passively rewarding users for the purchase of their data.

Killi is also the creator of uaretheproduct.io, a consumer-facing website that allows consumers to determine their data's value broken out by individual platforms.

To learn more about Data Unveil and how Killi fairly pays users, please visit

https://killi.io/killi-paycheck.

Download Killi here.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, CFO

1-855-908-DATA

E: investorrelations@killi.io

Source: 1. Statista

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for this news release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements made in relation to the Agreement and expected effects thereof. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the TSX Venture Exchange may not approve the Agreement; the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company's operations and economic activity in general; and the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80591