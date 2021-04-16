Projects selected in the procurement exercise will sell power to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under a 25-year PPA.From pv magazine India The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has launched a tender for the development of 1.2 GW of hybrid wind-solar power projects on a build-own-operate basis. Selected projects will sell power to SECI under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). "Projects under construction, projects which are not yet commissioned and projects already commissioned but do not have any long-term PPA with any agency and selling power on short-term or merchant ...

