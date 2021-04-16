Anzeige
Freitag, 16.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Codename: Siebzehntausend! Rritual landet den "Super-Vertrag"!
WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 
16.04.2021
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Industrivarden, AB

The following information is based on the press release from Industrivarden, AB
(INDU A, SE0000190126) and (INDU C,SE0000107203) published on February 09, 2021
and may be subject to change. 

INDU A and INDU C will distribute a special dividend in the amount of SEK 2 per
share, effective April 22, 2021. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according
to section 2.1.2 in" CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,&
SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852767
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
