Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Bayn Group AB changes name to Humble Group AB (166/21)

As from April 19, 2021, Bayn Group AB will be listed under its new company name, Humble Group AB. New company name: Humble Group AB ----------------------------------------- New short name: HUMBLE ----------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0006261046 ----------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 103618 ----------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 52800399.