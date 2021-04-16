Anzeige
Codename: Siebzehntausend! Rritual landet den "Super-Vertrag"!
WKN: A2JAZV ISIN: SE0006261046 Ticker-Symbol: B39 
Frankfurt
16.04.21
12:34 Uhr
2,675 Euro
-0,065
-2,37 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.04.2021 | 13:53
50 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Bayn Group AB changes name to Humble Group AB (166/21)

As from April 19, 2021, Bayn Group AB will be listed under its new company
name, Humble Group AB. 

New company name:     Humble Group AB
-----------------------------------------
New short name:      HUMBLE     
-----------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0006261046  
-----------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID: 103618     
-----------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8
52800399.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
