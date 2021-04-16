New research by Aurora Energy Research expects new unsubsidized solar PV capacity to grow to 5 GW by 2025, 12 GW by 2030, 32 by 2035, and 57 GW by 2040.Oxford-based power analytics provider Aurora Energy Research expects unsubsidized solar PV capacity will reach 57 GW in Italy by 2040. According to the company, power purchase agreements will be the main tool used to mitigate risks and obtain financing. On the demand side, stakeholder pressure will be the main driver. "Corporate and utility PPA demand may reach almost 60 TWh in 2030, exceeding the generation coming from the grid-parity solar and ...

