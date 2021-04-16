Anaheim, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2021) - GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNH), an established provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the industrial hemp and cannabis industries, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Darrel Courtney, was interviewed earlier this week by a number of prominent national and local Fox News Radio Stations relating to the nation's growing cannabis market and, in particular, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) recent comments regarding his plans to introduce a bill to federally legalize marijuana.

"I am going to put this bill on the floor soon. It hasn't been introduced yet," the majority leader said, adding that he's been working with Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) to draft the reform measure. "Once it is introduced, it will go on the floor," concluded Mr. Schumer.

"Now that Democrats have the majority in both chambers, as well as the White House, there's a sense of optimism among advocates that legalizing cannabis at the federal level could be possible with this Congress," said Darrel Courtney, Chief Executive Officer of GreenGro Technologies, Inc. "The recent restructuring initiatives and new investments made at GreenGro over the past several months has positioned us to be able to immediately capitalize on this historic vote and establish a national footprint for the GreenGro brand and its technology."

Audio recordings of Mr. Courtney's Fox News interviews can be heard here:

1) 1040AM WHO Des Moines, Iowa via Fox News Radio

2) 570AM WWNC Asheville, South Carolina via Fox News Radio

3) 95.3FM WFRK Quinby, South Carolina via Fox News Radio

4) 950AM WIBX Utica, New York via Fox News Radio

