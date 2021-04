EQS Group-News: TERRAOIL SWISS AG / Key word(s): Conference

Terraoil to participate in the upcoming Oil & Gas Automation and Digitalization congress



16.04.2021 / 14:50



Terraoil's executive leadership to participate in the upcoming virtual AUTOMA 2021 ¦Oil & Gas Automation and Digitalization congress



Zug, Switzerland, April 16, 2021 - Terraoil Swiss AG, an E&P company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean & Eurasia, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual conference:



AUTOMA 2021¦VIRTUAL OIL & GAS AUTOMATION AND DIGITALIZATION CONGRESS, April 19 - 21, 2021 Members of Terraoil's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the congress. Chief Executive Officer, Peter Krempin, commented:



"We are building a dynamic, efficient and agile E&P company with a digital-first mindset, capable of managing our operations and providing strong returns for our investors. This conference tunes in on digital technologies that are key for the oil and gas industry such as the advantage of digitalization in reducing costs and workforce productivity."



About Terraoil Swiss AG

Terraoil is an international E&P company with a focus to identify and rapidly advance undeveloped transformational production potential through state-of-the-art technology with comparably low production cost. https://terraoil.swiss



Terraoil contact



Peter Krempin, CEO

T: +41 71 544 01 20

investors@terraoil.swiss



Terraoil forward-looking statements

This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media release. Readers should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this media release are based on the views and assumptions of Terraoil Swiss AG as of this date and Terraoil Swiss AG does not assume any obligation to update or revise this media release.

