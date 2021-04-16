Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce's Service 800 Sponsors Field Service Medical Virtual Conference

April 27-29, 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, is pleased to announce that its Service 800 operating business has committed to be a sponsor for Worldwide Business Research's (WBR) Field Service Medical (FSM) Virtual Event, aimed at educating, supporting and connecting leaders in the medical device industry.

Worldwide Business Research collaborates with hundreds of companies - from massive Fortune 500 institutions to small, scrappy startups - to deliver tangible and lasting growth to over 100,000 business leaders. WBR holds over 100 industry leading annual conferences worldwide. WBR Field Service Medical conferences bring together top industry professionals from around the world. Connecting leaders to collaborate to solve industry problems and enrich each participating company.

"We are excited that Service 800 will again be participating in the Field Service Medical spring event," stated Shannon Gronemeyer, Service 800's Chief Operating Officer. "I'm looking forward to leading a panel discussion on how to leverage customer feedback that drives real service improvements and business ROI."

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Service 800," commented Alex Cherkovets, Director of Sponsorship Sale at WBR. "Our partners have industry-leading technologies and solutions to help solve our participants most pressing challenges. Field Service Medical Virtual Event is a great way to facilitate those opportunities."

About Worldwide Business Research

Founded back in 1996, Worldwide Business Research launched with 12 conferences in its first year. There was a clear lack of highly focused, quality conferences aimed specifically at business leadership. We sought to fill that gap. Since then, we've been fortunate to collaborate with hundreds of companies - from massive Fortune 500 institutions to small, scrappy startups - to deliver tangible and lasting growth to over 100,000 business leaders. And they keep coming back.

More information about WBR conferences can be found at www.wbresearch.com/converences

About Beyond Commerce , Inc .

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

