Nisus Corporation: Better Poles Canada Launches Campaign

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Today, a campaign called Better Poles Canada was launched to educate Canadians and industry stakeholders on product alternatives in wood preservation. The availability of an alternative wood preservative product becomes critical for Canadian infrastructure and industry as the Federal Government moves to eliminate all uses of the substance pentachlorophenol. The elimination of pentachlorophenol is taking place internationally in line with the Stockholm Convention which declared pentachlorophenol a Persistent Organic Pollutant.

The campaign website, betterpoles.ca explains why copper naphthenate is the best alternative and replacement to address environmental concerns. The campaign also encourages the Canadian government to take strong action to make copper naphthenate available for use by pressure treatment companies in Canada.

In Canada, human health and environmental risks are evaluated by the Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) according to the scientific standards. To comply with international standards and commitments, PMRA has proposed cancellation of all uses of the pentachlorophenol substance in Canada.

"This means Canada has no time to waste, and will need to find an alternative for pressure treated products," said Jim Gorman, Vice President of Nisus Corporation, the North American leader in sustainable wood preservatives to the railroad, utility and lumber industries. "It is our strong view that copper naphthenate should be approved as soon as possible to ensure that pentachlorophenol can be removed while protecting the Canadian economy and environment," added Gorman.

Pentachlorophenol is an industrial synthetic substance that has been used in Canada since 1986. It is used as a fungicide for industrial wood preservation on things such as railroad ties and utility poles. All commercial uses of pentachlorophenol have previously been eliminated based on the findings of negative environmental impacts, with the exception of poles and pilings. These were kept in place because there were no viable alternatives for replacement.

"Pentachlorophenol has continued to remain in use because it has been the view that there are no alternatives to replace it. As the last remaining manufacturers of pentachlorophenol wind down their operations, Canada will see a lack of available alternatives to treat utility poles. We know that copper naphthenate is a superior alternative, and we appreciate that the action proposed by PMRA to deregister pentachlorophenol is taking place concurrently with PMRA's review of the copper naphthenate pressure treatment label which would ensure there is no disruption to utility pole availability for Canadian infrastructure," concluded Gorman.

Canada and the United States share interconnected railway networks, utility corridors, and other essential services. It is important that Canadian wood treatment manufacturers are able to pressure treat wood with copper naphthenate, just like US wood treatment companies, and supply products into the US, and that harmonized regulations are in place. Better Poles Canada aims to educate officials and the public on this replacement preservative that lasts longer and has a superior environmental profile with no Persistent Organic Pollutants and no dioxins.

"With pentachlorophenol being considered for elimination, pressure treatment companies need a replacement product immediately to maintain pole production at the necessary level for their utility customers. We look forward to pursuing discussions on feasible alternatives and support PMRA and the Canadian government as they seek a more sustainable future for the land, the Indigenous Peoples, the rest of the Canadian people and future generations," concluded Gorman.

