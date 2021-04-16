Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2021) - CannaOne Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNNA) (OTC Pink: CNONF) (FSE: 3CT) ("CannaOne" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has received all necessary regulatory approvals to change its name to Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation and change its trading symbol to LYNX:CSE, effective at the opening of the market on April 19, 2021.

New share certificates will be issued under a new CUSIP number, which is 55183P107. Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from National Securities Administrators Ltd., the Company's transfer agent, with information on how to replace their old share certificates with the new share certificates. Brokerage firms will handle the replacement of share certificates on behalf of their shareholder's accounts.

The Company believes that a change in name and branding is appropriate for its developing business strategy.

"Our current corporate name is being changed to better reflect our business model and future aspirations. We look forward to building a recognizable brand around our platform businesses in the global digital payments market," stated Mike Penner, CEO. "We have been working diligently towards leveraging our assets and integrating our new partners into our corporate strategy and operations."

The Company looks forward to presenting its new logo, and branding to the market over the coming months.

ABOUT CANNAONE TECHNOLOGIES:

Since inception CannaOne has focused on development and deployment of its proprietary online marketplace platform. Integral to the true intent and directive of the long-term planning of these development efforts was an early-stage technology agreement to allow for integration of a payment and financial technology platform to facilitate merchant sales within its online platform. As such, since March 2017 the company has worked closely with payment technology providers in South East Asia, to ascertain the pathways to the greatest potential for future growth in the world's fastest growing digital payment markets. With the existence of ever-evolving international relationships with parties specifically focused on the facilitation of payment processing and bank acquiring infrastructure, the Company sees potential to increase revenue over time with the continued integration and utilization of complete payment processing capabilities within our online marketplace solutions. The Company will look to expand its online client portfolio to include additional business sectors, such as those to service the payment processing requirements of e-commerce providers most effectively.

CannaOne seeks to become a global leader in financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants as it works hand in hand with select niche banking partners. CannaOne intends to integrate PCI certified payment solutions with its proprietary and proven online marketplace technology platform to offer a truly comprehensive suite of products and services to serve B-to-B merchant clientele. The Company has targeted banking relationships outside of North America, (specifically in SE Asia), and by working with selected banking or licensed EMI partners, our solutions may include merchant acquiring solutions; integrated payment solutions; global eCommerce solutions; core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital and online marketplace solutions, including internet, mobile and eBanking; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services solutions; and/or card and online retail payment solutions. The Company is focused on organic growth while investigating potential strategic acquisitions, that may contribute critical technology applications, services and immediate revenue streams that can complement or enhance our existing offerings and potentially increase or expedite our path to future profitability. While CannaOne believes that significant near-term opportunities exist for the Company's solutions, there can be no assurance that customer agreements will be reached or that such agreements will be profitable should they be implemented.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to the ability of the Company to establish ongoing partnerships and create a single, linked digital financial platform, or the effectiveness of its existing partnerships in this strategy, and the ability of the Company to execute its business plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of CannaOne to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures, other costs, or implied future forecasts. The Company further again cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with governmental regulations. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. CannaOne will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

