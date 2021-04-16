Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Codename: Siebzehntausend! Rritual landet den "Super-Vertrag"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J8XD ISIN: FI4000048418 Ticker-Symbol: M9O 
Frankfurt
16.04.21
08:02 Uhr
17,680 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,70017,84017:10
GlobeNewswire
16.04.2021 | 16:05
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of shares in Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj from Nasdaq Stockholm (55/21)

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj. 

Short name:   AM1S    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   FI4000048418
----------------------------
Order book ID: 104597   
----------------------------


The last day of trading will be May 31, 2021.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.