Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of shares in Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj from Nasdaq Stockholm (55/21)

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj. Short name: AM1S ---------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000048418 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 104597 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be May 31, 2021. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB