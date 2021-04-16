DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice



16.04.2021 / 16:35

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



Vantage Towers AG

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: James Manson-Bahr; telephone: +49 69 2166 1281) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities

Issuer: Vantage Towers AG



Legal entity identifier:



213800BBQO965UPQ7J59 Securities: Ordinary shares of Vantage Towers AG ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2 Offer size: 83,300,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 24.00 EUR per ordinary share



Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option: 12,500,000 ordinary shares Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)



Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:



Stabilisation transaction[s]

Trade Date Trade Time Buy (B)/ Sell (S) Volume (shares) Execution price (0,0000) Currency code (ISO 4217) Trading Venue (MIC (ISO 10386)) 2021-04-07 07:21:36.773031 B 187 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 07:24:58.385831 B 100 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 07:25:06.846030 B 669 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 07:32:15.915079 B 560 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 07:44:36.966260 B 592 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 07:45:19.344613 B 150 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 07:48:28.035514 B 576 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 07:53:01.081996 B 666 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 07:57:13.141583 B 591 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 07:57:13.150528 B 5.909 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 07:57:13.159888 B 27 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 07:57:14.210442 B 2.143 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 07:59:52.920657 B 5.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 07:59:52.929606 B 2.830 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 07:59:53.002864 B 465 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 07:59:54.115485 B 234 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 07:59:54.115931 B 255 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:01:40.200831 B 620 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:06:10.241164 B 632 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:06:10.351515 B 6 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:09:04.809598 B 1.770 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:10:49.286652 B 617 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:10:54.386021 B 125 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:14:09.991015 B 168 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:15:17.217909 B 278 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:16:01.373335 B 646 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:24:52.465639 B 606 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:29:40.529936 B 557 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:31:28.134372 B 80 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:32:29.466227 B 381 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:34:26.922950 B 7 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:35:19.562465 B 658 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:40:52.614845 B 625 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:44:45.111073 B 100 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:46:19.659886 B 626 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 08:50:43.478930 B 544 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 09:57:26.475679 B 470 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 09:57:27.294521 B 507 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 09:57:27.417845 B 8 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 09:57:40.294972 B 277 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 09:57:45.707601 B 9.675 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 09:57:46.295814 B 822 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 09:57:49.156278 B 250 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 10:02:50.612366 B 571 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 10:09:17.708602 B 625 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 10:14:33.719840 B 14 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 10:16:11.785152 B 605 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 10:17:08.213621 B 3.017 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 10:22:59.879393 B 588 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 10:28:19.688976 B 450 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 10:28:47.594938 B 226 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 10:30:17.958725 B 603 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 10:30:18.004470 B 157 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 10:32:29.372422 B 916 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 10:37:53.993542 B 219 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 11:14:17.091902 B 1.006 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 11:14:29.984532 B 8.994 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 11:14:29.993548 B 1.006 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 11:14:40.989791 B 85 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:23:47.022305 B 6.012 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:23:47.046739 B 564 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:25:26.262208 B 659 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:28:01.946697 B 14.206 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:28:01.955729 B 2 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:28:03.347849 B 296 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:30:52.310322 B 8.261 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:34:14.553749 B 433 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:37:59.700924 B 627 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:41:53.787451 B 617 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:42:51.212569 B 460 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:43:20.614318 B 3.021 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:46:14.672144 B 6 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:46:14.925786 B 676 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:50:03.042061 B 617 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:50:03.054828 B 385 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:54:03.073592 B 644 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:57:51.125032 B 604 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 13:58:47.590045 B 1.910 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:12:58.323405 B 4.044 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:12:58.351538 B 487 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:13:03.116254 B 469 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:16:01.152647 B 262 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:19:45.636288 B 633 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:23:15.687664 B 590 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:27:03.771703 B 643 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:29:00.042076 B 469 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:30:51.988314 B 653 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:30:52.001131 B 340 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:34:07.053985 B 583 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:34:08.892420 B 6 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:34:11.044112 B 528 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:37:42.473092 B 293 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:41:10.644610 B 268 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:44:31.274575 B 568 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:44:31.427810 B 295 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:47:54.711597 B 575 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:49:50.746260 B 88 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:49:52.835192 B 274 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:49:52.863237 B 455 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:51:34.429948 B 635 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:52:24.307943 B 116 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:52:35.906927 B 25 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:53:34.501438 B 332 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:54:06.171705 B 448 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:54:21.568675 B 4.496 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:54:21.634782 B 297 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:54:34.995250 B 5 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:54:43.439217 B 569 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:57:00.114731 B 478 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 14:57:21.521462 B 76 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:04:16.910550 B 160 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:06:25.761628 B 14 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:07:19.960235 B 616 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:10:07.906228 B 1.191 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:10:08.127304 B 561 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:13:14.138332 B 648 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:13:14.171081 B 179 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:13:14.187843 B 335 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:13:17.819602 B 75 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:15:04.366072 B 4 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:16:05.207656 B 607 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:16:05.219865 B 369 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:16:16.535314 B 116 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:16:44.366975 B 4 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:18:24.366076 B 2 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:18:50.220706 B 602 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:20:32.714271 B 372 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:20:37.953701 B 70 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:21:38.254175 B 655 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:23:00.954709 B 164 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:23:06.557904 B 70 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:23:17.212458 B 1.011 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:23:19.349779 B 70 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:24:02.300722 B 588 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:26:26.367576 B 650 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:27:48.539020 B 100 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:28:09.869948 B 24 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:28:37.010833 B 64 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:28:46.767658 B 675 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:28:51.572734 B 4 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:29:28.099589 B 408 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:29:29.898014 B 64 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:29:30.164909 B 249 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:29:46.602236 B 110 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:29:53.452000 B 22 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:29:56.078655 B 3 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:30:10.464242 B 28 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:30:38.365866 B 677 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-07 15:36:11.455018 B 33.190 24,0000 EUR XETA Sum: B 165.842 24,0000 EUR





This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Vantage Towers AG in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



END.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.