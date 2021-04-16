Anzeige
Freitag, 16.04.2021
Codename: Siebzehntausend! Rritual landet den "Super-Vertrag"!
ACCESSWIRE
16.04.2021 | 16:56
The Mighty Mount: Mighty Mount Releases Next-Generation Smartphone Car Mounts

North America -Based Innovator Claims "More Convenience, Less Distraction"

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Toronto-based The Mighty Mount has released a game-changing new generation of smartphone mounts for the Apple iPhone and various Samsung & Android devices.

Building on multiple generations of previous mounts, they've refined and enhanced their designs to incorporate stainless steel components, enlarged supports for improved stability, and "SimplTouch" technology. Other features include wireless charging and even an option for mounting with your existing CD drive.

Mighty Mount offers the widest variety of smartphone mounts found anywhere, with over 30 different options for optimized stability or minimal footprint. Their smallest mounts can be affixed to your dash via suction cup, or to your car's CD drive, while larger mounts use multiple supports for maximum long-lasting stability and convenience. Mighty Mount's products are a favorite of ride-share drivers and long-haul drivers who count on their mounts to get the job done.

Mighty Mount's more advanced options include magnetic mounts that allow for instant access and even advanced wireless charging mounts that can top off your phone's charge during your daily commute.

But Mighty Mount isn't just about luxury, either.

"People tend to think of a smartphone mount as an optional extra," explains Mighty Mount founder Jay Rahman. "In reality, they're almost like an insurance policy that can really reduce your risk of getting into an accident that hurts someone."

Over 3,000 people die each year in America due to distracted driving, with some half a million injured in countless automotive accidents. Mighty Mount was founded with the singular goal of reducing distraction to enhancing convenience and minimize the risk of distracted driving accidents.

"We're here to make your life easier," says Rahman, "and that includes helping to reduce your risk of getting in an automotive accident."

Mighty Mount is a minority-owned business based locally in Toronto. They package all their products in North America and use eco-friendly, recycled materials to reduce waste.

Mighty Mount products are available at www.theMightyMount.com

CONTACT:

Jay Rahman
1-877-975-6330
jay@wirelessxplosion.ca

SOURCE: Mighty Mount



