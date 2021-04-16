Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2021) - Vibronyx, a supply chain technology and analytics services company, has been awarded a Phase I contract with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to assess the current state of its Contract Quality Control capabilities across $35B of annual spend, and develop a Transformation Playbook to help guide the people, processes and technology improvements needed to modernize a critical element of the armed services' supply chain.

The DLA has awarded Vibronyx with a Phase 1 contract to assess its current Quality Contract Control capabilities.

The focus of Phase 1 is helping DLA improve Warfighter readiness, reduce workload, increase percentage of contracts executable upon award, and drive increased supplier participation as well as increased competition for DLA contracts.

The results of the project will be used to define a Phase 2 plan that will develop solution scenarios, perform rapid prototyping and, define a transition and sustainment plan.

About Vibronyx

Founded in Nashville in 2018, Vibronyx is both a minority and veteran owned Supply Chain technology and analytics services company helping clients solve the world's toughest digital and cybersecurity supply chain challenges. With deep expertise in strategic consulting, data management, data integration, advanced analytics and cybersecurity, Vibronyx helps organizations better mobilize and fortify their supply chains using technology-enabled services and a pragmatic approach to digital transformation. Leveraging the power of AI, machine learning, blockchain, RPA and other emerging technologies, its team of strategists, systems architects, data engineers and data scientists design smarter, more efficient and more effective supply chains. Learn more at vibronyx.com.

