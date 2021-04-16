SBB Research Group is excited to recognize three Chicago-area charities as the April 2021 finalists of its monthly grant program that supports impactful nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic (in alphabetical order):

Henry Williams Love Foundation (Hazel Crest) supports and advocates for underserved children and families through various programs and services.

Stand Strong Coalition (Buffalo Grove) empowers teens to build a safe and healthy community by providing education, advocacy, and other resources to decrease alcohol and drug use.

YWCA Metropolitan Chicago (Chicago) offers programs for women and families that focus on wellness, education and training, and economic sustainability.

These finalists will give brief presentations via videoconference to the investment firm's staff, who will ask questions to learn more about each of these important causes. The employees will then vote to allocate the company's monthly grant awards. Each finalist will receive at least $1,000 in donations.

Last month, Bounce Children's Foundation received $5,000 to improve the overall wellbeing of children with chronic illnesses. SBB Research Group's CEO, Sam Barnett, Ph.D., said, "Bounce's support system and programs help so many children and their families during extremely challenging times."

Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

