ALTAMIR: Officers of Altamir's General Meeting 27 April 2021

Paris, 16 April 2021 - Altamir hereby informs its shareholders that, in accordance with the provisions of Article 8 of Decree no. 2020-418, Amboise SAS and TT Investissement have been appointed as scrutineers for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, since both are, to the best knowledge of the company on the date the meeting was convened, among the 10 shareholders with the largest number of voting rights.

The Annual General Meeting will be chaired by M. Jean Estin, Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board. Chief Financial Officer M. Eric Sabia will act as secretary to the meeting.

Shareholders are advised that the Annual General Meeting will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday 27 April 2021 in closed session, without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, given the exceptional circumstances occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the provisions of Ordinance No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, as subsequently extended and amended. The Meeting will be webcast live by video on the company website at www.altamir.fr, and will be replayed within the time limit set by the relevant regulations.

The Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting will be published on 12 April 2021 in the BALO and in a bulletin of legal notices. It is also available on the company website at www.altamir.fr.

For general information, please regularly visit the dedicated Annual General Meeting section of www.altamir.fr.

Upcoming events

Annual General Meeting 27 April 2021 Revalued Net Assets at 31/03/2021 11 May 2021, after market closure Half-year results and Revalued Net Assets at 30/06/2021 09 September 2021, after market closure Revalued Net Assets at 30/09/2021 4 November 2021, after market closure

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of more than €1.1bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and larger companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 1 53 65 01 74 / +33 6 34 32 38 97

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mnBsZJdqk2vFl2tsZp2WbZNsmptqlWPJbJXJxZZqZMyUb3FhmJhqm5uZZm9pnGZv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-68719-cp-bureau-ag-altamir_en.pdf