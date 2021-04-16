DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)
Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco Group
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces that today Steinhoff decided to request the necessary consents from its financial creditors which will allow a listing of the Pepco Group ("Pepco Group") including the placement of shares held by Steinhoff in the Pepco Group ("IPO"). The determination to proceed with an IPO following the receipt of the consents will be made by the Company in due course.
The Pepco Group is a subsidiary of Steinhoff and is a fast-growing pan-European discount variety retailer, trading from over 3 200 stores in 15 territories across Europe. Pepco Group owns the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and the Poundland brand in the United Kingdom and has a clear vision to become the pre-eminent discount variety retailer in Europe.
On 25 January 2021 Steinhoff announced that the IPO evaluation process had resumed, with a range of strategic options under consideration.
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, South Africa
Contact:
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Investor Relations
Phone: +27 21 808 0700
E-mail: investors @steinhoffinternational.com
