Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Randall J. Weisenburger

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A Details of the transaction 1

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Stock

c) Price(s) and volume(s) $28.00

$28.005

$28.01

$28.015

$28.02

$28.025

$28.50

$28.505

$28.51

$28.515

$28.52

$28.525 66,681

3,981

4,000

200

2,200

200

2,500

2,000

3,700

300

2,900

100

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

88,762

$28.0673 (avg)

e) Date of the transaction 2021-4-14

f) Place of the transaction NYSE

4B Details of the transaction 2

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Stock

c) Price(s) and volume(s) $27.30

$27.305

$27.309

$27.31

$27.32

$27.325

$27.33

$27.335

$27.34

$27.345

$27.35

$27.355

$27.359

$27.36

$27.365

$27.37

$27.375

$27.50

$27.505

$27.5075

$27.51

$27.515

$27.5175

$27.52

$27.525

$27.53

$27.535 89,249

1,609

118

11,912

14,709

300

3,138

200

6,142

1,128

146,469

13,773

400

6,408

100

200

100

42,561

44,581

4,100

23,952

16,469

2,800

4,938

11,016

3,528

100

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

450,000

$27.3921 (avg)

e) Date of the transaction 2021-4-15