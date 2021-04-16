Anzeige
16.04.2021
Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 16

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRandall J. Weisenburger
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionSale of Stock
c)Price(s) and volume(s)$28.00
$28.005
$28.01
$28.015
$28.02
$28.025
$28.50
$28.505
$28.51
$28.515
$28.52
$28.525		66,681
3,981
4,000
200
2,200
200
2,500
2,000
3,700
300
2,900
100
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
88,762
$28.0673 (avg)
e)Date of the transaction2021-4-14
f)Place of the transactionNYSE
4BDetails of the transaction 2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionSale of Stock
c)Price(s) and volume(s)$27.30
$27.305
$27.309
$27.31
$27.32
$27.325
$27.33
$27.335
$27.34
$27.345
$27.35
$27.355
$27.359
$27.36
$27.365
$27.37
$27.375
$27.50
$27.505
$27.5075
$27.51
$27.515
$27.5175
$27.52
$27.525
$27.53
$27.535		89,249
1,609
118
11,912
14,709
300
3,138
200
6,142
1,128
146,469
13,773
400
6,408
100
200
100
42,561
44,581
4,100
23,952
16,469
2,800
4,938
11,016
3,528
100
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
450,000
$27.3921 (avg)
e)Date of the transaction2021-4-15
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

Arnaldo Perez, Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600

