Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, April 16
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Randall J. Weisenburger
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4A
|Details of the transaction 1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Stock
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|$28.00
$28.005
$28.01
$28.015
$28.02
$28.025
$28.50
$28.505
$28.51
$28.515
$28.52
$28.525
|66,681
3,981
4,000
200
2,200
200
2,500
2,000
3,700
300
2,900
100
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
88,762
$28.0673 (avg)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-4-14
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
|4B
|Details of the transaction 2
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Stock
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|$27.30
$27.305
$27.309
$27.31
$27.32
$27.325
$27.33
$27.335
$27.34
$27.345
$27.35
$27.355
$27.359
$27.36
$27.365
$27.37
$27.375
$27.50
$27.505
$27.5075
$27.51
$27.515
$27.5175
$27.52
$27.525
$27.53
$27.535
|89,249
1,609
118
11,912
14,709
300
3,138
200
6,142
1,128
146,469
13,773
400
6,408
100
200
100
42,561
44,581
4,100
23,952
16,469
2,800
4,938
11,016
3,528
100
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
450,000
$27.3921 (avg)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-4-15
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
Arnaldo Perez, Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600
