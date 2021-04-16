Regulatory News:

ESI Group, Paris, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers AMF) on April 16, 2021, under number D.21-0315.

The Universal Registration Document includes, in particular, the following information:

The annual financial report for the year ended on December 31, 2020;

The Statement on extra-financial performance of the Group;

The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance;

The reports of the Statutory Auditors and information on their fees;

The resolutions submitted to the Combined General Meeting of June 22, 2021.

The Universal Registration Document is available on the "Investors" section of the company's website at the following address: https://investors.esi-group.com/financial-information/reports

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry can commit to bold outcomes, addressing high stakes concerns environmental impact, safety comfort for consumers and workers, adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to take the right decisions at the right time, while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive land transportation, aerospace, defense naval, energy and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 20 countries, employs 1200 people around the world and reported 2020 sales of €132.6 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris. For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

Contacts:

ESI Press Shareholders

Florence Barré

investors@esi-group.com

+33 1 49 78 28 28

Verbatee Press Investors Relations

Jérôme Goaer, j.goaer@verbatee.com, +33 6 61 61 79 34

Aline Besselièvre, a.besselievre@verbatee.com, +33 6 61 85 10 05