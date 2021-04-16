FMW Media Works Corp: New to The Street Completes Finxflo's First Interview for Their 12 Part Television Series

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / New to The Street completes Finxflo's first interview with CEO James Gillingham. The interview will broadcast on NEWSMAX this Sunday to reach over 50M U.S. homes. Also, the interview will broadcast on Fox Business Network Monday, April 19th at 1030PM PST. Additional dates and times T.B.A.

Finxflo Simplifies Cryptocurrency Trading To Support Influx of New Users

New to The Street Jane King NASDAQ Interview Draws 60k plus Thousand Live Viewers

First-Ever Hybrid DeFi/CeFi Liquidity Aggregator Teases Private Beta Launch

Finxflo, the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator, today appeared in an interview with Jane King NASDAQ anchor to outline recent partnerships as it aims to simplify cryptocurrency trading processes and deliver the most user-friendly trading experience for users.

The Finxflo centers around three primary characteristics: transparency, efficiency, and trust. The hybrid model is custom-built to provide cryptocurrency traders the best trade options and remove the complexity associated with crypto trading. Finxflo aggregates the best trade prices across exchanges within a single, easy-to-use interface to deliver maximum returns for users and eliminate guesswork.

"There has never been a more exciting time to enter the cryptocurrency space," said James Gillingham, Finxflo co-founder and President. "Despite the excitement, new users remain intimidated by crypto due to the complexity of navigating exchanges, wallets, and landing pages. Finxflo is intent on removing these pain points for users and delivering the easiest, most trustworthy platform possible."

On the heels of the February FXF token launch, Finxflo continues to add major cryptocurrency companies to its partnership roster and deepen its liquidity pool to ensure its users are guaranteed exchange stability and superior transaction times. Over the coming months, Finxflo plans to unveil a number of major partnerships, product launches, and new applications.

This interview follows Finxflo's recent liquidity partnership with Crypto.com and will pilot a series of cryptocurrency discussions with Gillingham that will appear on Bloomberg, NASDAQ, and Fox TV over the coming months.

To learn more and explore market pricing, visit finxflo.com.

Follow them on Twitter, and join the conversation on Telegram.

About Finxflo

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, Finxflo is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, Finxflo brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilize liquidity from 25+ various CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, Finxflo blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product.

About FMW Media

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform, with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 .-11AM EST FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television, long and short form.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: FMW Media Works Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640810/New-to-The-Street-Completes-Finxflos-First-Interview-for-Their-12-Part-Television-Series