Vior, Inc.: Vior Announces Stock Options Grant

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / VIOR INC. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) announces that it has granted 120,000 stock options to MI3 Communications Financières Inc., a firm that provides Investor Relation services to the Corporation. These stock options have been granted in accordance with Vior's stock option plan, at an exercise price of $0.22 per share for a period of 5 years and vest as to 1/4 of the options granted every 3 months.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich

President and CEO

Tel.: 613-898-5052

mfedosiewich@vior.ca

Website: www.vior.ca

SEDAR: Vior inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Vior's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Vior from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

SOURCE: Vior Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640812/Vior-Announces-Stock-Options-Grant