Freitag, 16.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Taat Lifestyle meldet riesige Kauforder!
WKN: A2AD7B ISIN: BMG3682E1921 
16.04.21
18:34 Uhr
5,818 Euro
-0,054
-0,92 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2021 | 22:17
Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company") announces that its 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 26, 2021. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2020 can be found on our website at www.frontline.bm and attached to this press release.

April 16, 2021
The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ca013ee3-4e43-47c9-aabd-656c34a39ea3)
  • FRO - 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/51f555a7-3c2c-486e-8033-fd64d03149b3)

