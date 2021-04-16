Anzeige
Samstag, 17.04.2021
WKN: A2QJA1 ISIN: CA85941M1041 
Stuttgart
16.04.21
14:36 Uhr
0,306 Euro
-0,006
-1,92 %
Sterling Metals Corp.: Sterling Metals Announces Grant of Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG) (the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 750,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.52 per common share for a period of two (2) years to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Metals Corp.
Mathew Wilson, President & CEO
Tel: (416) 643-8337
Email: info@sterlingmetals.ca
Website: www.sterlingmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sterling Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640826/Sterling-Metals-Announces-Grant-of-Options

