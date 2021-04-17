BioTech Medics Inc.: Biotech Medics, Inc. Now Operating Sumcoin Nodes Directly

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMCS) Announces the firm has begun operating Sumcoin Nodes directly and is exploring how to support the network with mining equipment. A significant step while BMCS continues to cooperate with FINRA for the Company's name change approval from Bio Tech Medics to BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund Inc.

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "We want utilize the Sumcoin Network but also provide support to the Sumcoin network. In order to accept Sumcoin payments, BioTech Medics is now using internal and open source software for using and supporting Sumcoin. Nodes are computers which run a full core wallet on Sumcoin's network that stores the complete blockchain history and history of work by miners to verify transactions that avoid the cryptocurrency from being spent twice. I understand that a community coin depends of the efforts of the coin holder himself, so contributing Nodes and exploring how to harden the blockchain with mining equipment just makes sense.

I've been a firm believer in Sumcoin as a currency for several years now. Since Sumcoins value is predicated by an Index, it's not subject to pump and dump schemes. Sumcoins blockchain shares the security/decentralization characteristics of Bitcoin plus its speed of transactions make SUM a superior peer to peer currency in my opinion. As fiat currencies show more signs of inflation, you see Sumcoin used more and more in nearly every country directly from one person to another totalling over 24 Million transactions in its history so far. I think this is only the beginning for Sumcoin so this is a seminal moment for BioTech Medics. There's simply no other coin like Sumcoin".

The companies Sumcoin Node generated its first Public Key which is ST66djkwcpuz8j12P1eKyEuQGmdTcqFja1

READ MORE ABOUT SUMCOIN: https://www.sumcoin.org/

About BioTech Medics, Inc.: BioTech Medics, Inc is a publicly traded Wyoming company traded on the OTC Markets under the stock symbol BMCS located in Los Angeles California. BioTech Medics Inc. has historically been a biotech firm however, now a crypto- firm focusing on Sumcoin one of the most significant currencies in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of BioTech Medics, Inc., and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as "may, "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim'" "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend " "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident" "scheduled" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

STOCK SYMBOL: (BMCS-OTC)

EMAIL: tony@biotecmedics.com

WEBSITE: www.biotecmedics.com

PHONE: 800.988.3782

LOCATION: WOODLAND HILLS, CA.

SOURCE: BioTech Medics Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640855/Biotech-Medics-Inc-Now-Operating-Sumcoin-Nodes-Directly