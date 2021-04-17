Research Whitepaper - citiesabc indexDNA - Provides an Academic, Scientific Framework for Smarter Cities to Develop Better Policies and Rankings for the Transition to Society 5.0.

citiesabc indexDNA Smart cities index framework coordinated by Prof Kiranm Fernandes, Dinis Guarda, Hilton Supra offers ways to deal with the complex relationship between citizens, industry, policymaking, and society and data and rankings around cities, society and business generally.

LONDON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citiesabc IndexDNA launches new research paper by citiesabc indexDNA Framework for Smart Cities developed by citiesabc a platform created by techabc created by Dinis Guarda is launched in collaboration with Professor Kiran Fernandes Vice Dean from the University of Durham, Prof Jamal Ouenniche from the University of Edinburgh and Professor Yu Xiong from the University of Surrey. The citiesabc IndexDNA index is data-driven and gives a holistic view of a smart city on several dimensions like the economy, mobility, education, environment, governance, and quality of life. citiesabc indexDNA Framework for Smart Cities serves multiple purposes, from benchmarking cities to developing effective policies for transition to Society 5.0.

Despite the proliferation of smart city indexes emerging in response to the growing challenges of urbanisation, none so far have managed to rise above a static approach. The citiesabc indexDNA Framework for Smart Cities whitepaper provides a comprehensive overview of a new, dynamic framework, based on the Quadruple Helix Innovation model.

This citiesabc IndexDNA quadruple helix model framework is data-driven and gives a holistic view of a smart city on several dimensions like the economy, mobility, education, living, environment, and governance. Citiesabc IndexDNA serves several purposes, from benchmarking cities to developing effective policies for the transition to Society 5.0.

The report on the citiesabc IndexDNA will be launched on the 20th April @0800 UK time at the openbusinesscouncil virtual summit on systems and solutions for businesses and governments to boost sales and growth amidst the challenges and restructurings faced by organisations and cities because of COVID-19

Professor Kiran Fernandes, the lead author of the white paper said, "This unprecedented movement towards urbanisation is growing at an exponential rate and is projected to be as high as 90% in some countries. Many cities are taking proactive steps to make their cities 'digitised' or 'smarter'. Such initiatives are called 'smart city' initiatives and are primarily focused on using a collection of technologies to provide timely and effective services to citizens."

Dinis Guarda the Chairman and CEO of Ztudium which commissioned the research and report said, "citiesabc IndexDNA framework is the first dynamic index for cities which incorporates the interaction between economy, mobility, education, environment, governance, and quality of life where the citizen is at the centre of the city initiatives and empowered by the 4IR Technologies."

Hilton Supra the Vice Chairman of Ztudium said, "This report is a piece of academic literature which details the research and elaboration process behind the citiesabc IndexDNA index, explaining how different metrics and data are applied to create an index which reflects real-time smart city development through advanced analytics."

The paper was and produced by citiesabc.com, owned by techabc and openbusinesscouncil.org part of ztudium group

Authors:

Professor Kiran Fernandes, Professor and Associate Dean, Durham University Business School

Mr Dinis Guarda, CEO, Ztudium

Professor Jamal Ouenniche, Professor in Business Analytics, University of Edinburgh

Mr Hilton Supra, CBDO and Vice Chairman, Ztudium

Mr William Hosie, Research Associate, Ztudium

Advisors / contributors:

Professor Yu Xiong, Chair of Business Analytics and Associate Dean International, University of Surrey

Professor Miguel Amaral. Assistant Professor, University of Lisbon, IST

Mr Robert Bell, CEO, Global Gateways Foundation

Dr Atanu Chaudhuri, Associate Professor in Technology Management, Durham University

Mr Antonio de S. Limongi França, Consultant and manager at LF1 Technological Innovation and Organisational Strategies

Mr David L. Kasten, CEO, Poolbeg Group and USSOCOM

Professor Yipeng Liui, Director of the Centre for China Management and Global Business (CMGB), Reading University

Dr Nick Rousseau, CEO, Unconventional Connections Ltd

About the organisers

citiesabc.com is a platform for smarter cities and their creative industries - art, music and film NFT marketplace network. citiesabc offers tools to the organisations and the people of the cities.

openbusinesscouncil is a Leading Global Digital Business Directory Certification and Marketplace created by a team of global thought and business leaders with more than 20 years of working with governments, business networks, tech ecosystems and universities.

The openbusinesscouncil citiesabc summit is a 3-day virtual conference on systems and solutions, for businesses and governments, to boost sales and growth amidst the challenges and restructurings faced by organisations and cities because of COVID-19. The summit provides a unique platform for both businesses and governments to promote their ideas and gain exposure with a global outreach through openbusinesscouncil digital certification.

