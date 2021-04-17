CNH Industrial N.V.: Statement from CNH Industrial

London, April 17, 2021

CNH Industrial confirms that it is has terminated discussions with FAW Jiefang with regard to the Company's On-Highway business, and is continuing to pursue its existing plans for a spin-off of these activities in early 2022.

CNH Industrial believes there are significant opportunities to develop its On-Highway business by accelerating the deployment of ever more sustainable transport solutions and infrastructure, in line with the EU's Green Deal ambitions.

