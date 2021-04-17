Anzeige
Samstag, 17.04.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2021 | 18:17
CNH Industrial N.V.: Statement from CNH Industrial

London, April 17, 2021

CNH Industrial confirms that it is has terminated discussions with FAW Jiefang with regard to the Company's On-Highway business, and is continuing to pursue its existing plans for a spin-off of these activities in early 2022.

CNH Industrial believes there are significant opportunities to develop its On-Highway business by accelerating the deployment of ever more sustainable transport solutions and infrastructure, in line with the EU's Green Deal ambitions.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20210417_PR_CNH_Industrial_Statement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/befc13a4-cd0e-4011-ac67-c76641e50ad3)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
