CNH Industrial N.V.: Statement from CNH Industrial

London, April 17, 2021
CNH Industrial confirms that it is has terminated discussions with FAW Jiefang with regard to the Company's On-Highway business, and is continuing to pursue its existing plans for a spin-off of these activities in early 2022.
CNH Industrial believes there are significant opportunities to develop its On-Highway business by accelerating the deployment of ever more sustainable transport solutions and infrastructure, in line with the EU's Green Deal ambitions.
CNH IndustrialN.V.
