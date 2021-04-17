FMW Media Works Corp: New to The Street - NEWSMAX Sunday April 17th 10AM EST Line Up Features Tonix Pharmaceuticals with CEO Seth Lederman, NativeCoin with President Randy Williams, Finxflo with CEO James Gillingham and More

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2021 / New To The Street will broadcast Show 168 this Sunday at 10 AM EST on NEWSMAX T.V. The show will feature Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, a research-driven biotechnology company. Dr. Seth talks about their pipeline of drugs in development - the Rally Study for Fibromyalgia confirmatory phase 3 study, their recent 10K, their recent raise of 110M gross funds raised in 2021, and the TNX 1800 Covid vaccine.

NativeCoin (N8V) is launching its token to serve the over 560 NATIVE AMERICAN INDIAN TRIBES. Tribal Casinos with President Randy Williams.

FinXfLO (FXF) Worlds CEO James Gillingham from Singapore former pro soccer player on his company Finxflo. ONE KYC that gets the best prices for traders.

PLATON Life-(PLTC ) New age digital company with Daniel Tanner CEO and Julie Tanner COO Insured Digital Wallets up to 500k, blockchain education, and more!

The above companies will also be on Fox Business Television Monday, April 19th 10:30 PM PST.

New to The Street will also be broadcasting its show number 170 this Saturday, April 24th at 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television.

Upcoming interviews filming this week includes Doug Messer for the new segment "Minted With Messer", Global Cannabis Applications Corp., Healixa, Altitude International, GreenBox POS, and PetProducts.com The WEE WEE Pad inventor company.

The Pawtocol and PetProducts.com 30 second commercials will be released for network television distribution.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio is primarily composed of the central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates. The CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL1, is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia, and positive data on the RELIEF Phase 3 trial were recently reported. The Company expects interim data from a second Phase 3 study, RALLY, in the third quarter of 20212 and topline data in the fourth quarter of 2021. The immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Tonix's lead vaccine candidate, TNX-18003, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsebox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021. TNX-8013, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox.

1TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.

2Pending agreement from FDA on statistical analysis plan.

3TNX-1800 and TNX-801 are investigational new biologics and have not been approved for any indication.

This press release and further information about Tonix can be found at www.tonixpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third-party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of new products. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 15, 2021, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

About NATIVECOIN

NativeCoin is a digital currency running on the Ethereum blockchain network and is specially made for Native American Tribes and their businesses. This Native American Sovereign Cryptocurrency is made to be used by Tribal casinos and other enterprises in the United States and around the world.

About Finxflo

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, Finxflo is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, Finxflo brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilize liquidity from 25+ various CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, Finxflo blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product.

Platon Finance

Platon is an environment connecting people in a new digital crypto reality. Let's create the future together.

