LAMPUNG, Indonesia, Apr 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Minister Erick Thohir was at the Port of Semangka Bay, Kota Agung, Tanggamus Regency to inaugurate the PERTAMINA PRIDE, the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) commissioned by Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), the shipping sub-holding of PT Pertamina.The ceremony was held onboard, the Minister joined by Pertamina President Director Nicke Widyawati and Director of Logistics and Infrastructure Mulyono, PIS President Director Erry Widiastono and PIS President Commissioner A. Junaedy Ganieand, and representatives of Pertamina management in Lampung.Minister Erick said state-owned enterprises must contribute to maintaining Indonesia's energy security, with its natural wealth and natural products, while Pertamina was expected to help transform its units amid rapid ongoing changes, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Pertamina must remember its heyday in the 70s, become a global player and be ready to compete based on good corporate governance," said the Minister.As a consumer-oriented shipping company, PIS continues to strive to meet energy needs by continuing to produce various breakthroughs. One of these is the PERTAMINA PRIDE. Built at the Japan Marine United (JMU) Shipyard since 2018 and sailing since February 9, 2021, this giant tanker was handed over, able to carry out its duties to distribute energy in Indonesian waters.The tanker, which has a capacity of 2 million barrels, is a tangible form of PIS's commitment to improving quality and service. The PERTAMINA PRIDE aims to simplify the flow of energy distribution and secure the supply of captive crude to the Pertamina refinery FOB Ras Tanura to Cilacap more efficiently so that it is ready to become the lifeblood of the national energy distribution.PIS also supports ambitions to become the leading integrated logistics company in Asia, centred on petroleum with new growth industries, integrated logistics and services, and green energy business segments. PIS formed a roadmap strategy of 3 phases, emphasizing the integration of PIS with other Pertamina subsidiaries, becoming an integrated logistics company in Indonesia, and becoming a sustainable and leading energy transportation company in the region.President Director Nicke said investment in the two new vessels, PERTAMINA PRIDE and the PERTAMINA PRIME (under construction), were in line with shareholder directives to 'go global'. As a shipping company, Nicke continued, PIS was transforming into a globally integrated logistics solution provider as it not only had the ships, but facilities and storage at the port as well. "Thus, the value chain managed by PIS will also get larger," she said.Energy Needs in IndonesiaThere is an upward trend in consumption of the various energy and fuels, with Indonesia's total energy consumption increasing by a 3.5% CAGR from 100.1 million mtoe in 2000 to 185.5 million mtoe in 2018. PIS sees this energy consumption growing each year, from increasing demand for transport fuel to the widespread use of LPG for household needs."We see a significant increase in energy consumption in Indonesia, but we are optimistic that we can continue to meet energy needs for the country. The presence of PRIDE in Indonesian waters shows our determination to be a leading shipping company, regionally and internationally. Let's move towards the future together, 'Shipping The Energy Worldwide, Energizing The Nation With Pride, PT PIS Delivering Promises,'" said PIS President Director Erry Widiastono.