Westfall Technik Inc. has added industry veteran Paul Humphries to its board of directors. Humphries worked with Westfall CEO Brian Jones and COO Mark Gomulka while at NASDAQ-listed Flex Ltd. (formerly Flextronics), and he has three decades of experience leading outsourced manufacturing services businesses.

Until his retirement in November 2020, Humphries spent two decades at Flex, the 160,000-employee, Singapore-based, multinational electronics contract manufacturer. In his most recent role at Flex, Humphries served as president for its High Reliability Solutions (HRS) unit, which generated $11 billion in annual revenue and served the medical, automotive, and industrial sectors (including industrial equipment, aerospace and defense, energy and power).

Humphries stated, "I know the Westfall team and their capabilities. They are dynamic executives and committed to investing in their teams, customers, and technologies. Great examples include their new clean rooms in California, Wisconsin and Chicago, as well as their stable of proprietary technologies."

"We are thrilled to have Paul on our board," said Gomulka. "He is one of the industry's leading thinkers and a valued personal mentor. We look forward to his insights into our ambitious investment strategy."

Jones added, "Paul is a highly talented executive with a wealth of experience in the medical industry building global, high-reliability businesses. We look forward to Paul's help in developing strategies and plans for growth and success." (For more on Westfall Technik's growth strategy, read http://bit.ly/Westfallfeature_PENG).

Before heading Flex HRS, Humphries served as Flex's executive vice president of human resources, with a strong focus on driving diversity, environmental compliance, and improving management systems. He joined Flex in April 2000, via the acquisition of Chatham Technologies Inc. where he was senior VP of global operations. Prior to Chatham, Humphries held several senior management positions at AlliedSignal, Honeywell and Borg-Warner Corp. He has also served for many years on the boards of both the nonprofit Silicon Valley Education Foundation (promoting STEM education) and Superior Industries International Inc. Humphries holds a bachelor's degree (Hons) in applied social studies from Coventry University in the U.K. and postgraduate certification in human resource management from West Glamorgan Institute of Higher Education, also in England.

About Westfall Technik Inc.

Westfall Technik provides highly-productive plastics manufacturing solutions to the medical, consumer packaging and consumer goods industries. Across its 18 operations, Westfall Technik's competitive advantages include modern automated systems, correlative molding processes, and effective industry 4.0 concepts. Brand owners can expect high-quality products at an excellent value, a fast response for decreased time-to-market, 100% inspection and traceability from pellet to pallet, supply chain security compliance, and reliability from a trustworthy team. For more information, visit www.westfalltechnik.com.

