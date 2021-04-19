EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Dublin, Irland - 19. April 2021: Die Aktien von Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV ('Cosmo') (SIX: COPN), die seit 2007 an der Schweizer Börse gehandelt werden, werden nun auch bei XETRA in Frankfurt (Deutschland) gehandelt. Der Handel wird heute Montag um 9:00 Uhr MESZ unter dem Tickersymbol C43 aufgenommen. COSMO PHARMACEUT. EO-,26 ISIN: NL0011832936 | WKN: A2AJ68 | Ric: C43 | Typ: Aktien. Die Notierung an der wichtigsten deutschen Börse XETRA soll den Zugang zu europäischen Investoren erleichtern, die Sichtbarkeit des Unternehmens an den Kapitalmärkten deutlich verbessern und die Liquidität im Handel mit Cosmo-Aktien insgesamt erhöhen.
Cosmo hat ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG, Marktführer in Deutschland, zum Designated Sponsor ernannt. Designated Sponsors stellen zusätzliche Liquidität im elektronischen Handelssystem XETRA zur Verfügung, indem sie sich verpflichten, im fortlaufenden Handel und in Auktionen verbindliche Geld- und Brieflimiten (sog. Quotes) im Orderbuch für die jeweiligen verwalteten Vermögensgegenstände zu setzen.
Cosmo gab kürzlich die Zulassung von GI GeniusTM durch US-amerikanischen Food and Drug Administration (FDA)bekannt, dem ersten von der FDA zugelassenen Gerät, das mithilfe von künstlicher Intelligenz mögliche Anzeichen von Darmkrebs erkennen kann. GI GeniusTM ist bereits in Europa, Australien, Israel und den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten zugelassen und wird weltweit im Rahmen einer exklusiven Vertriebs-vereinbarung mit Medtronic vertrieben.
Im Geschäftsjahr 2020 erzielte Cosmo einen Umsatzerlös in Höhe von EUR 60.9 Mio., einen operativen Gewinn von EUR 6.9 Mio. und einen Cashflow aus betrieblicher Tätigkeit von EUR 10.1 Mio. Im Laufe von 2020 erhielt Cosmo die europäische Zulassung für Methylene Blue MMX(R) zur Visualisierung von kolorektalen Läsionen bei Koloskopien und die FDA-Zulassung für BYFAVO zur Verwendung in prozeduralen Sedierungen. Der Marktwert von Cosmo's Beteiligung an Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), Kapitalbeteiligungen, eigenen Aktien, Darlehen sowie Bargeld und liquiden Mitteln belief sich per 31. Dezember 2020 auf EUR 624.6 Mio. und das Eigenkapital auf EUR 400.1 Mio.
